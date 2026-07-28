President Donald Trump claimed Tuesday that the U.S. has had positive talks with Iran, but renewed threats to strike key infrastructure if a deal isn’t reached.

He specifically reiterated threats to target Pickaxe ⁠Mountain as well as bridges ⁠and power plants in an interview ​with Fox News, but said ​he wanted ⁠to avoid targeting Iran's bridges and power plants if possible.

"It's a very, very delicate balance. So I think we have a very strong position right now. They know I'm going to do that if they don't make a deal," Trump told the "Fox and Friends" program.

"We cannot have them break deals anymore." "We have had some very ⁠good ⁠talks," Trump said of Iran.

Trump was due to meet with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House later yesterday after the two countries launched strikes against Iran in February.

Trump was asked about reports that Netanyahu plans to talk to him about work happening at ⁠a site linked to Iran's nuclear program known as Pickaxe Mountain, a fortified facility buried deep underground near one of ​Tehran's main nuclear sites.

"I don't need Bibi to tell ​me that. Bibi's telling me that because he wants me to stay involved," the ⁠Republican ‌president said, ‌referring to Netanyahu.

"I know exactly what's ⁠going on at Pickaxe. ‌It's not a big problem. We took out their nuclear ​sites, and we'll have ⁠to take out Pickaxe if we ⁠don't make a deal. We don't make ⁠a deal, we'll take ​it out very easily," Trump said.