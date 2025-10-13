U.S. President Donald Trump, addressing the Israeli parliament, Knesset, on Monday, hailed "historic dawn of a new Middle East as captives returned home after two harrowing years."

"And after so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, today the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still, and the sun rises on a holy land that is finally at peace, a land and a region that will live, God willing, in peace for all eternity," he said.

"This is not only the end of a war ... This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East."