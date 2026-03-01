U.S. President Donald Trump claimed Saturday that he believes reports that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed in airstrikes, even though there has been no independent confirmation from Tehran or Washington.

"Khameini, one of the most evil people in History, is dead," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

His remarks came after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran.

"This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty thugs," Trump said.

Trump added that this is "the single greatest chance" for the Iranian people to take back their country.