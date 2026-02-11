President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Wednesday for a meeting expected to focus on U.S.-Iran talks over nuclear issues, among others.

A White House official confirmed the Oval Office meeting has begun. It is unclear if reporters will be allowed into the meeting at its conclusion, or if it will remain entirely closed to the media.

In his seventh meeting ⁠with Trump since the president returned to office nearly 13 months ago, ⁠Netanyahu was looking to influence the next round of U.S. discussions with Iran following nuclear negotiations held in Oman last Friday.

Trump has threatened strikes on Iran if no agreement is reached, while Tehran has vowed to retaliate, stoking fears of a wider war. He has repeatedly voiced support for a secure Israel, a longstanding U.S. ally and arch-foe of Iran.

In media interviews on Tuesday, Trump reiterated his warning, ⁠saying that while he believes Iran wants a deal, he would do "something very tough" if it refused.

Trump told Fox Business that a good deal with Iran would mean "no nuclear weapons, no missiles," without elaborating. He also told Axios he was considering sending a second aircraft carrier strike group as part of a major U.S. buildup near Iran.

Israel fears that the U.S. might pursue a narrow nuclear deal that does not include restrictions on Iran's ballistic missile program or an end to Iranian support for Hamas and Hezbollah, according to people familiar with the matter. Israeli officials have urged the U.S. not to trust Iran's promises.

"I will present to the president our perceptions of the principles in the negotiations," Netanyahu told reporters before departing for the U.S. The two leaders could also discuss potential military action if diplomacy with Iran fails, one source said.

Iran has said it is prepared to discuss curbs on its nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions but has ruled out linking the issue to missiles.

"The Islamic Republic's missile capabilities are non-negotiable," Ali Shamkhani, an adviser ⁠to ⁠Iran's supreme leader, said on Wednesday.

Netanyahu's arrival at the White House was lower-key than usual. He entered the building away from the view of reporters and cameras, and a White House official then confirmed he was inside meeting with Trump.

Also on the agenda was Gaza, with Trump looking to push ahead with a ceasefire agreement he helped to broker. Progress on his 20-point plan to end the war and rebuild the shattered Palestinian enclave has stalled, with major gaps over steps such as Hamas disarming as Israeli troops withdraw in phases.

Earlier Wednesday, Netanyahu signed on as a member of Trump's Board of Peace during a closed-door meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio at Blair House, the U.S. president's official guest residence.

On Jan. 22, representatives of 19 countries signed the Charter of the Board of Peace on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The Board of Peace was created within the framework of peaceful settlement efforts in the Gaza Strip. Washington has said additional states have since joined the initiative.

The first meeting is scheduled to be held in Washington, DC, and is expected to take place Feb. 19 at the leader-level. It is unclear if Netanyahu will be in attendance. Fundraising for the reconstruction of Gaza is set to be the central theme of the meeting.

Netanyahu's visit, originally scheduled for Feb. 18, was brought forward amid renewed U.S. engagement with Iran. Both sides at last week's Oman meeting said the talks were positive and further talks were expected soon.