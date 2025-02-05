The White House stated Wednesday that President Donald Trump is not determined to deploy U.S. troops to Gaza as part of his annexation plan for the Palestinian territory but has not ruled it out.

"It's been made very clear to the president that the United States needs to be involved in this rebuilding effort to ensure stability in the region for all people. That does not mean boots on the ground in Gaza, it does not mean American taxpayers will be funding this effort," said Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Asked if U.S. troops were being ruled out, she said: "The president has not committed to that just yet."

Leavitt refused to commit to ensuring that any Palestinian who wants to remain in the besieged Gaza Strip will be allowed to do so under a highly controversial proposal put forward by Trump this week.

Leavitt said the White House expects Jordan and Egypt to accept displaced Palestinians "temporarily." But when asked directly by a reporter if she could confirm that under Trump's plan to take ownership of the territory, Palestinians would be allowed to stay, Leavitt said: "I can confirm that the president is committed to rebuilding Gaza and to temporarily relocating those who are there."

"It is a demolition site. There is no running water, there is no electricity. The president wants these individuals to live in peace. He is committed to doing that with this very bold new plan, and we will continue to keep you apprised of updates as we receive them," she said, refusing to answer the reporter's follow-up question.