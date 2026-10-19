President Donald Trump gave his "complete and total endorsement" to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Sunday ahead of Israel’s Oct. 27 parliamentary election.

"Bibi Netanyahu has been a Great Warrior Prime Minister, and an even greater Partner for Peace in combating the Islamic Republic of Iran," Trump wrote on Truth Social. Trump and Netanyahu launched their joint war against Iran in late February.

Trump claimed Iran had been destroyed militarily and financially. He threatened that if Tehran did not change course quickly, "we will soon finish the job."

"If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so," Trump wrote.

Trump said Netanyahu was "Strong, Brave, and Brilliant in the face of tremendous opposition, including from Israel itself," and was exactly the kind of partner the U.S. expected from Israel.

The statement clarified Trump's position, which had been unclear regarding his endorsement of Netanyahu's reelection bid.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported Trump said in a mid-June interview he would probably support Netanyahu in the election but needed to wait to see who would run. He added he had a good relationship with Netanyahu, but the Israeli prime minister needed to act more sensibly.

Following their intensified joint campaign against Iran, Trump and Netanyahu's interests appeared to diverge as the campaign continued, leading Trump to criticize Netanyahu publicly in unusually sharp terms.