U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that “real starvation” is gripping Gaza, announcing plans to establish food centers where people can enter freely, amid global outrage over Israel's inhumane blockade, which left two million on the brink of starvation amid an ongoing genocide.

"We can save a lot of people. I mean, some of those kids - that's real starvation stuff. I see it, and you can't fake that. So we're going to be even more involved," he told a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at one of the president's commercial golf courses in Scotland.

"Before we do anything we have to get the kids fed," said Trump, amid international outrage over the population of Gaza being pushed into famine and starvation.

He added that Israel has "a lot of responsibility" for the food situation in the Gaza Strip.

"We do have to take care of the humanitarian needs" in Gaza, he said.

"We're going to set up food centers, and we're going to do it in conjunction with some very good people, and we're going to supply funds," he added.

He went on to say that other nations, including the U.K., are joining them in supplying funds for food relief.

Trump seemed to be recalibrating his stance on Gaza, expressing concern about the humanitarian situation and urging Israel’s leader to take action as images of emaciated children have emerged.

Trump, speaking in Scotland on Monday, said the U.S. and others are giving money and food to Gaza and that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has "got to sort of like run it.”

"I want him to make sure they get the food,” Trump said. "I want to make sure they get the food.”

Trump was asked if he agreed with Netanyahu’s remarks about concerns of mass starvation in Gaza being overstated and replied, "I don’t know. I mean, based on television, I would say not particularly because those children look very hungry.”

Starmer was far more forceful: "I think people in Britain are revolted at seeing what they are seeing on their screens.”

Trump said Israel "has a lot of responsibility” for what's happening but said the country is hampered by considerations of the remaining hostages it wants to see kept alive and freed.

"I think Israel can do a lot,” Trump said, without offering more information.

Starmer is famously not a golfer, but toggling between Trump's Scottish courses shows the outsized influence the president puts on properties bearing his name - and on golf's ability to shape geopolitics.

Still, Monday's talks also covered far more serious issues.

The prime minister wants Washington's help in convincing Israel to allow more aid into Gaza and attempting to end what Downing Street called "the unspeakable suffering and starvation” while pushing for a cease-fire.

Britain, along with France and Germany, has criticized Israel for "withholding essential humanitarian assistance” amid its ongoing blockade in Gaza. Over the weekend, Starmer said Britain will take part in efforts led by Jordan to airdrop aid after Israel temporarily eased restrictions.

But British Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds acknowledged Monday that only the U.S. has "the leverage” to make a real difference in the conflict. Trump spoke before the meeting with Starmer about wanting to help starving children, but he has also repeatedly complained about the U.S. not getting enough credit for organizing past food aid into Gaza.

"Nobody said even thank you,” he said. "Somebody should say thank you.”

Starmer is under pressure from his Labour Party lawmakers to follow France in recognizing a Palestinian state, a move both Israel and the U.S. have condemned. The British leader says the U.K. supports statehood for the Palestinians, but it must be "part of a wider plan” for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Trump, however, said Monday of Starmer doing so, "I don’t mind him taking a position.”