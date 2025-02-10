U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated Sunday he intends to buy and control Gaza but may permit parts of the war-torn territory to be rebuilt by other Middle Eastern states.

"I'm committed to buying and owning Gaza. As far as us rebuilding it, we may give it to other states in the Middle East to build sections of it, other people may do it, through our auspices. But we’re committed to owning it, taking it, and making sure that Hamas doesn’t move back."

Trump made his remarks to reporters aboard Air Force One on his way to New Orleans to attend the National Football League Super Bowl championship.

"There’s nothing to move back into. The place is a demolition site. The remainder will be demolished. Everything’s demolished," he said.

Trump also said he was open to the possibility of allowing some Palestinian refugees into the United States, but would consider such requests on a case-by-case basis.

Ezzat el Rashq, a member of the Hamas political bureau, condemned Trump's latest remarks on buying and owning Gaza, the group said in a statement.

"Gaza is not a property to be sold and bought. It is an integral part of our occupied Palestinian land," and Palestinians will foil displacement plans, el Rashq added.

Trump has spoken of permanently displacing Palestinians who live in Gaza and would create a "Riviera of the Middle East."

Trump last week shocked the world when he floated the idea of the United States taking over Gaza and engaging in a massive rebuilding effort.

His statement was vague on the future of Palestinians who had endured over a year of bombardment by Israel in response to an October 2023 attack by Hamas.

It was unclear under what authority the United States would take claim of Gaza. Trump's announcement drew immediate rebukes from allies and adversaries alike.

Earlier Sunday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Trump was set to meet with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and possibly Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman although he gave no dates for the talks.

The comments, delivered in an interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo, came in response to a question about Trump's recently unveiled proposal to take over and redevelop the Gaza Strip.

Herzog did not say when or where the meetings would take place, nor did he discuss their potential content. He also noted that Trump is due to meet with Jordan's King Abdullah in the coming days, which Jordan's state news agency has already reported.

"President Trump is due to meet with major, major Arab leaders, first and foremost the king of Jordan and the president of Egypt and I think also the crown prince of Saudi Arabia as well," Herzog said.

"These are partners that must be listened to, they must be discussed with. We have to honor their feelings as well and see how we build a plan that is sustainable for the future," Herzog said.

Saudi Arabia has flatly rejected Trump's Gaza plan, as have many world leaders.

Jordan's King Abdullah plans to tell Trump during their planned Feb. 11 meeting in Washington that the proposal is a recipe for radicalism that will spread chaos through the Middle East and jeopardize the kingdom's peace with Israel, Reuters reported earlier this week.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It was not immediately possible to contact officials in Cairo and Riyadh.