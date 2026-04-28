U.S. President Donald Trump is unhappy with Iran’s latest proposal to end the two-month war, a U.S. official said, dimming hopes for resolving a conflict that has killed thousands, disrupted energy supplies and fueled inflation, as Tehran seeks to postpone talks on its nuclear program until after the war and Gulf shipping disputes are settled.

That is unlikely to satisfy the U.S., which says nuclear issues ​must be dealt with from the outset, and Trump was unhappy with Iran's ​proposal ⁠for that reason, a U.S. official briefed on the president's Monday meeting with his advisers said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales said the U.S. "will not negotiate through the press" and has "been clear about our red lines" as the Trump administration looks to end the war against Iran, it began in February alongside Israel.

A previous agreement in 2015 between Iran and multiple other countries, including the U.S., sharply curtailed Iran's nuclear program, which it has long maintained is for peaceful, civilian purposes. But that deal fell apart when Trump unilaterally withdrew from it in his first term in office.

Hopes of reviving peace efforts have receded since the U.S. president scrapped a visit planned for last weekend by his special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner to Islamabad.

In the Pakistani capital, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi shuttled ⁠in ⁠and out twice during the weekend, visited Oman and on Monday went to Russia, where he met President Vladimir Putin and received words of support from a longstanding ally.