President Donald Trump said Iran has agreed to hand over its stockpile of enriched uranium, signaling that a potential deal to end six weeks of tensions between the two sides may be close.

"They've agreed to give us back the nuclear dust," Trump told reporters at the White House, using his name for the enriched uranium stockpile that the United States says could be used to build nuclear weapons.

"There's a very good chance we're going to make a deal."

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 10-day pause in fighting between Israel and Lebanon starting on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET, following "excellent" conversations he had with each nation's leader. Trump also said he's inviting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to the White House for the leaders' first direct talks in over 30 years.

Nearly 2,200 people in Lebanon have been killed by Israeli air strikes.