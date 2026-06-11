President Donald Trump on Thursday said the United States and Iran could sign a peace deal as soon ⁠as this weekend that would reopen the Strait ⁠of Hormuz to shipping, but Iran countered that it had not reached a final decision on an agreement.

The deal, if confirmed, would be the most significant diplomatic breakthrough yet to end the three-month-old ​war, which has killed thousands of people and sent global energy prices sharply higher.

Iranian ​media ⁠reported Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei as saying that large parts of the negotiating text have been finalized, but Iran would not compromise on its red lines.

"Iran has not yet reached a final conclusion on an agreement," he said.

Trump, meanwhile, told reporters at the White House: "We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran."

"The strait will officially open as soon as we sign, which could be soon, very soon, maybe over the weekend in Europe," Trump told reporters at the White House. Vice President JD Vance could sign for the United States, he added.

When asked whether Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has approved the deal, Trump said, "I understand the answer is yes."

Trump's announcement came after he called off planned military strikes on Iran, citing progress in ⁠talks. ⁠U.S. stocks rose and oil prices fell on the news.

Since mid-March, Trump has repeatedly claimed that a deal with Iran to end the war was close. The two sides have traded strikes this week, straining a cease-fire announced in April.

"It's a very strong memorandum of understanding that is a little conceptual," Trump told reporters.

Trump has repeatedly said that any peace deal must ensure Iran cannot develop a nuclear weapon. Iran denies it is seeking such a weapon.

Iran's demands include the lifting of international sanctions, the release of billions of dollars in frozen assets and recognition of its control of the Strait of Hormuz.

"We have a ⁠deal that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, which was the whole purpose of what we had to go through to get this. So it was a very big thing," Trump said on Thursday.

Regional leaders back deal

Critics within Trump's Republican ​Party have said any agreement must close Tehran's path to developing a nuclear weapon. Opposition from Iran hawks helped ​derail a previous effort to secure a deal to open the strait.

Trump said on social media the agreement had been approved by "the highest level" of Iranian leadership, as well as other countries in the ⁠region, including ‌Israel, Saudi Arabia, ‌Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Trump told reporters that he would soon also talk to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Tehran had also ​been demanding an end to Israeli ⁠attacks in Lebanon.

The war has ⁠killed thousands of people, ​mainly in Iran and Lebanon, and pushed up global oil prices since the U.S. and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran on Feb. 28.