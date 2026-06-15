President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf have signed a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, a senior U.S. official said Monday, marking a major step toward ending months of conflict between the two countries.

The memorandum of understanding has been signed by President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance and Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, one U.S. official said.

Speaking at a briefing with reporters, the U.S. official added that there will also be a signing ⁠ceremony ⁠on Friday. "You will see significant increase in traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, actually starting already, and that will ramp up slowly over time," the U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said. "We probably won't return to normal in two weeks, ⁠but we will see a significant increase in strait traffic," the official said.

The U.S. and Iran said they had ​agreed terms to end their war and reopen ​the strait, news that brought relief to markets, although the pact may hinge ⁠on ‌an ‌end to hostilities in Lebanon and ⁠defers talks on Tehran's ‌nuclear program.

While still a framework, the deal marked ​the biggest breakthrough toward resolving ⁠the conflict that has ⁠killed thousands and upended energy markets since it ⁠began with ​joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran in February.