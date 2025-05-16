Donald Trump said Friday that the U.S. would "take care of" the situation in Gaza, telling reporters that people in the blockaded Palestinian territory were starving.

"We're looking at Gaza, and we're going to get that taken care of. A lot of people are starving," the president told reporters.

The brief comments came as Trump concluded the final leg of a multiday tour of Gulf countries.

Israel has imposed a blockade on Gaza for more than two months, prompting U.N. agencies and humanitarian groups to warn of dwindling fuel and medicine supplies in the territory of 2.4 million Palestinians.

Israel has repeatedly denied that there is a humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, despite the dire situation there as a result of its blockade.

Trump's remarks came a day after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed openness to new proposals for delivering aid to Gaza, following widespread criticism of a U.S.- and Israeli-backed plan.

Rubio also voiced concern over the humanitarian situation in the territory.