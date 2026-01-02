U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran Friday, declaring that America is “locked and loaded” to intervene if Tehran uses lethal force against protesters, as the Islamic Republic grapples with its largest unrest since the 2022 Mahsa Amini demonstrations.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump’s aggressive message comes amid soaring economic despair, widespread clashes with security forces, and at least five confirmed deaths in the past week.

“If Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, the United States of America will come to their rescue,” Trump wrote, echoing the bellicose phrasing he first popularized in 2017 during North Korea tensions.

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a Cabinet Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Washington, U.S., Dec. 2, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The post, timestamped Dec. 29, 2025, has garnered millions of views, signaling an early return to his hardline stance toward Tehran just weeks into his second term.

Economic collapse

The demonstrations erupted in late December amid Iran’s deepening economic crisis, exacerbated by years of sanctions, mismanagement, and prioritization of proxy militias over domestic welfare.

The rial plunged to a record low of 850,000 to the dollar by Dec. 28, sending inflation above 50% and doubling basic food prices in months.

Protests began as localized gatherings over subsidy cuts but quickly spread nationwide.

By Dec. 31, 17 of Iran’s 31 provinces were reporting demonstrations, including major cities like Isfahan, Shiraz, and Tabriz.

Crowds chanted “Death to the Dictator” and “We don’t want an Islamic Republic,” blending economic grievances with growing anti-regime sentiment.

Human rights groups reported over 200 arrests in the first week and widespread internet blackouts aimed at stifling coordination.

Violence escalated on New Year's Day, when clashes in Azna, Lorestan Province, left at least three protesters dead and 17 injured during a raid on a police station.

Independent monitors confirmed five fatalities overall, including a teenager in Mashhad.

In response, the government ordered near-total shutdowns of offices, universities, and businesses across 21 provinces, intensifying public frustration.

Analysts note that, unlike the 2022 women’s rights protests, the current unrest is decentralized, making it resilient and potentially destabilizing for the regime.

Support and saber-rattling

Trump’s Truth Social post follows earlier remarks criticizing Tehran for “routinely opening fire on demonstrators.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also urged Iran to respect peaceful assembly, warning of “severe consequences.” The “locked and loaded” phrasing, a hallmark of Trump’s hyperbolic style, signals military readiness without specifying action.

Historically, Trump’s hardline approach has had mixed results.

His “maximum pressure” campaign (2017-2021) imposed crippling sanctions but prompted Iran to accelerate uranium enrichment and expand proxy activities.

The 2020 drone strike killing IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani nearly triggered full-scale war.

Iranians hold images of late Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and Iran's national flag during the sixth anniversary of his death, Tehran, Iran, Jan. 1, 2026. (EPA Photo)

Now, his administration’s strategy pledges to support “freedom-loving Iranians” via broadcasting and targeted sanctions, leaving questions over the scope of potential intervention.

Tehran's defiance

Iran’s leadership condemned Trump’s warning.

President Masoud Pezeshkian described it as a foreign attempt to exploit internal unrest, while Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called it psychological warfare and mobilized Basij militias.

Iranian media amplified threats of closing the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil route, signaling potential regional repercussions.

Despite the rhetoric, the message has energized protesters, some of whom carried printed copies of Trump’s post while burning Khamenei effigies.

Exiled activists hailed it as a morale boost, though some remain skeptical about tangible U.S. support.

In Washington, responses are divided. Senate Democrats criticized Trump’s message as reckless, while House Republicans praised it as moral clarity.

Pentagon sources confirmed repositioning of B-52 bombers to Diego Garcia as a show of force, though officials emphasized that diplomatic and humanitarian measures remain the primary response.

International reactions are equally mixed.

Israel voiced strong support, the EU urged restraint and offered to mediate economic talks, while Russia and China condemned the U.S. threat, pledging financial aid to Tehran.

Oil markets reacted immediately, with Brent crude rising 3% amid fears of disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.

Experts warn that any U.S. intervention could escalate tensions into regional conflict.

Proxy attacks, retaliatory strikes, and economic instability could entangle the U.S. further, while ordinary Iranians continue to face existential pressures. “We don’t want war, we want bread and freedom,” one Isfahan protester said. “But if Trump means it, maybe he’ll finally tip the scales.”