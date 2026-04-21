President Donald Trump said in a CNBC interview Tuesday that he does not want to extend the cease-fire with Iran, insisting the U.S. is in a strong negotiating position and will secure what he called a “great deal.”

"I don't want to do that. We don't have that much time," Trump said when asked about the possibility of extending ⁠the cease-fire.

Washington has ⁠expressed confidence that talks with Iran will go ahead in Pakistan and a senior Iranian official said Tehran was considering joining.

With the prospect of last-ditch further peace talks still ⁠up in the air, Trump said the U.S. would resume its attacks on ​Iran if a deal is not struck ​with Tehran soon.

"I expect to be bombing ⁠because ‌I ‌think that's a better attitude ⁠to go in ‌with. But we're ready to ​go. I mean, ⁠the military is raring ⁠to go," he said.