Hamas on Tuesday called on U.S. President Donald Trump’s newly established “Board of Peace” to pressure Israel to stop what it described as continued violations of the Gaza cease-fire, urging Washington to ensure the agreement is upheld and civilian suffering does not worsen.

"We urge the board's members to take serious action to compel the Israeli occupation to stop its violations in Gaza, as the war of genocide against the Strip is still ongoing," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told AFP ahead of the body's inaugural meeting this week in Washington.

Palestinians have criticized Israel for repeatedly violating the cease-fire deal that halted a two-year Israeli war that has killed more than 71,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others since October 2023.

Gaza's Health Ministry, which operates under Hamas authorities, says at least 601 people, including children, have been killed since the truce began.

Israel says at least four of its soldiers have been killed in the same period.