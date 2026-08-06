Türkiye and seven other Muslim-majority countries on Thursday denounced ongoing Israeli violations in Gaza, particularly its attacks on health facilities and civilian sites, saying the attacks breach international law and threaten efforts to implement a Gaza peace plan.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates also condemned Israel's continued attacks that have caused civilian casualties, particularly among women and children.

The ministers said the attacks constitute a "clear breach" of international law and the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, warning they undermine efforts to implement the plan's second phase after U.S. President Donald Trump announced Palestinian factions had accepted its roadmap.

They stressed that protecting civilians and medical facilities and ensuring safe, unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid across Gaza are legal obligations under international law.

In addition, the statement linked the situation in Gaza to settler attacks in the occupied West Bank, the expansion of illegal Israeli settlements and unilateral measures aimed at changing the status quo in occupied East Jerusalem.

"Taken together, these practices constitute a systematic policy aimed at imposing a fait accompli by force, undermining the foundations of the two-state solution, and marginalizing the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, in flagrant violation of international law and the relevant U.N. resolutions," the statement added.

They called on the international community, particularly the U.N. Security Council, to assume its legal and moral responsibilities by taking effective measures to ensure Israel complies with its obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, and U.N. Security Council Resolution 2803, while holding those responsible for serious violations accountable.

They said such measures would help protect civilians and achieve a permanent cease-fire.

The ministers also rejected any attempts to annex the occupied Palestinian territory or forcibly displace Palestinians, reaffirming that lasting peace requires a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state.