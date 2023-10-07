Türkiye calls on both Israelis and Palestinians to act with restraint in light of the events that took place in Israel, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Saturday.

"We call on the parties to act with restraint in light of the events in Israel this morning and to stay away from impulsive steps that will escalate tensions, Erdoğan said at the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) 4th extraordinary congress in the capital Ankara.

Türkiye will continue to oppose any attempt against the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Turkish president added.

His remarks came after Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip fired an intense barrage of rockets early Saturday toward Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that Israel is "at war."

At least 20 Israelis were reportedly killed and over 540 others injured in rocket attacks from Gaza, the Israeli media reported.

Meanwhile, four Palestinians were killed and five others injured in clashes between the Israeli army and Palestinian groups in the border area near the Gaza Strip.