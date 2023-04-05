Türkiye on Wednesday strongly condemned the Israeli police raid on East Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, saying the attack on Muslim worshippers during Ramadan violates the sanctity of the site and was unacceptable.

In a statement released by the Foreign Ministry, Türkiye said: "We condemn the Israeli security forces raiding Al-Aqsa Mosque ... detaining many Palestinian civilians by violating the sanctity of the Haram-i Sharif and the historical status quo since last night."

"These attacks against those who pray in Masjid al-Aqsa during the holy month of Ramadan are in no way acceptable."

It also voiced concerns over the escalation of violence across the region.

"We are very concerned about the escalation that has already spread to the region, especially Gaza," the statement said.

Türkiye called for calm and urged Israel to cease violence and provocations.

"The Israeli government must immediately cease all provocations, actions and attacks that may lead to a further escalation of tensions in the region," it added.