Türkiye on Tuesday condemned the Israeli attacks in Gaza which resulted in the death of 12 Palestinians, including women and children.

"Such despicable acts are in no way acceptable.

"We expect these attacks to be ended immediately, without further loss of life and without causing a new spiral of conflict in the region," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also expressed condolences to Palestinians.

At least 12 people were killed, including women and children, and 20 others were injured in airstrikes carried out early Tuesday in Gaza by the Israeli military, confirmed Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Israeli army claimed it had targeted three leaders of the Islamic Jihad, a Palestinian armed group and hit "weapon manufacturing sites" belonging to the group.

Islamic Jihad confirmed three of its senior officials were killed, naming them in a statement as Jihad Ghannam, secretary of the Al-Quds Brigades military council, and Khalil al-Bahtini, also of the council and commander of the military wing in northern Gaza.

The third, Tareq Ezzedine, was described by Islamic Jihad as "one of the heads of military action" in the occupied West Bank who operated from Gaza.