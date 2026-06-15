Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday hailed the agreement between the U.S. and Iran as an important step toward achieving peace and stability in the region.

In a statement posted on X, Erdoğan said he viewed the agreement positively and expressed hope that it would help establish a lasting environment of peace and security.

"I welcome the agreement reached between the United States and Iran and see it as an important development for ensuring peace and tranquility in our region," he said.

Erdoğan said he sincerely hoped the agreement would contribute to lasting peace and security in the region, adding that the development was one the world had long needed.

He also urged all parties to avoid actions that could undermine the process before the agreement is formally signed.

"I would like to emphasize the importance of refraining from rhetoric, provocations and actions that could escalate tensions, and of remaining vigilant against possible acts of sabotage until the day the signatures are affixed," he said.

Erdoğan thanked the U.S. and Iranian leaderships for their role in reaching the agreement and expressed special appreciation to Pakistan for what he described as its exceptional mediation efforts. He also praised the diplomatic support provided by Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

"As Türkiye, we will continue to support all efforts aimed at establishing peace, stability and prosperity in our region, and contribute to lasting solutions based on diplomacy and international law," Erdoğan said.

Fidan calls for futher talks

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, meanwhile, told his Iranian counterpart Abbas Aragchi in a call Monday that Ankara hopes further talks with the U.S. would yield positive outcomes after an Iran-U.S. deal to halt the war, a Turkish diplomatic source said.

He also warned against "provocations" that could derail the agreement and vowed that Türkiye would continue supporting efforts for regional peace, the source said. ‌Araghchi ‌thanked Türkiye for its ‌efforts in the negotiation process, the source added.

Chairman of Turkish Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee and AK Party Ankara Deputy Fuat Oktay also issued a statement expressing his satisfaction with the U.S.-Iran agreement.

On his X account, Oktay said that they welcomed the agreement reached to end the war between the U.S. and Iran, adding that "This development is a very important step toward the restoration of peace and stability in our region ..."

He underlined that all parties must show a responsible and prudent attitude, so as not to allow a sabotage of the deal and maintain regional peace.

He also congratulated Pakistan and all other countries that contributed to the mediation process and added that Türkiye has actively contributed and supported the peace process from the beginning.

"Our efforts to establish peace, tranquility and stability in our region will continue with determination as always," Oktay said.

Pakistan lauds Türkiye role

Later Monday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked President Erdoğan for his "highly" supportive role in bridging the negotiated settlement between the U.S. and Iran.

"I especially thank my dear brother, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, for his highly supportive role and his support to our efforts ... ," Sharif said while addressing the National Assembly in the capital Islamabad.

He also appreciated Chinese President Xi Jinping, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and other regional partners for their "continued" support to Islamabad's monthslong mediation.

Sharif lauded the role and efforts of Pakistani army chief, Field Marshall Asim Munir, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the Foreign Ministry team to broker the landmark deal.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Sunday that an agreement with Iran had been finalized and said he was authorizing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of a U.S. naval blockade.

The Pakistani premier also announced early Monday that the U.S. and Iran have reached a peace agreement following intensive negotiations, with both sides declaring an immediate and permanent end to military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon.

Both Washington and Tehran later confirmed the announcement.

Pakistan has been mediating between the two sides since securing a ceasefire on April 8, weeks after the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.