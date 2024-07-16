Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned the Israeli army’s attacks on the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in the Gaza Strip.

"The photo in the Palestinian press showing a group of Israeli soldiers in front of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza is further evidence of Israel's violation of international law and international humanitarian law," the ministry said in a statement.

"The hospital is 'the only center' for cancer patients in Gaza," it added.

"The damage caused to the hospital by Israeli forces and its use as a military base is part of Israel's systematic policy aimed at the annihilation of the Palestinian people," the ministry stressed.

Türkiye will continue to work to ensure that those responsible for these attacks are brought to justice in international courts, the ministry said.