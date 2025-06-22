Türkiye on Sunday voiced deep concerns about the possible consequences of the U.S. attack on Iran's nuclear facilities and warned that ongoing developments could cause global escalation, a Foreign Ministry statement said.

"As Türkiye, we have always drawn attention to the risk of the conflict that started with Israeli aggression in the region spreading and the destabilization of the security environment. The attack by the US on Iran's nuclear facilities today (June 22) has maximized this risk," the statement read.

"Türkiye is deeply concerned about the possible consequences of the U.S. attack on the nuclear facilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The ongoing developments could cause the regional conflict to escalate to a global level," it added.

"We do not want this catastrophic scenario to come to life," said the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

It also called on all parties involved to "act responsibly, mutually cease attacks immediately, and avoid steps that could lead to further loss of life and destruction."

"The only way to resolve the dispute over Iran's nuclear program is through negotiations. We call on the international community to support efforts to find a diplomatic solution between the parties," it said.

Türkiye also voiced its readiness to fulfill its responsibilities and "make constructive contributions."