The unprecedented U.S. strikes on Iranian soil put Türkiye on edge as Ankara already seeks a diplomatic solution to the conflict between Israel and Iran.

"As Türkiye, we have always drawn attention to the risk of the conflict that started with Israeli aggression in the region spreading and the destabilization of the security environment. The attack by the U.S. on Iran's nuclear facilities today (June 22) has maximized this risk," a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

The statement came shortly after Iran’s foreign minister delivered a stern warning to the United States in Istanbul where he attended a summit of foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

"Türkiye is deeply concerned about the possible consequences of the U.S. attack on the nuclear facilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The ongoing developments could cause the regional conflict to escalate to a global level," the Turkish ministry added. "We do not want this catastrophic scenario to come to life.”

It also called on all parties involved to "act responsibly, mutually cease attacks immediately and avoid steps that could lead to further loss of life and destruction."

"The only way to resolve the dispute over Iran's nuclear program is through negotiations. We call on the international community to support efforts to find a diplomatic solution between the parties," it said. Türkiye also voiced its readiness to fulfill its responsibilities and "make constructive contributions."

Although it is not party to the dispute between Iran and world powers over Tehran’s nuclear program, nor to the Iran-Israel conflict that continues after U.S. strikes, Türkiye has a lot at stake as a regional power and a neighbor of Iran. Unlike its allies in the West, it has defended Iran’s right to self-defense and slammed Israel’s policy of expansionism that now has its sights on Iran. Turkish leaders have repeatedly warned that Israel’s next target may be Türkiye if its regional aggression is not stopped. Indeed, Israel views Türkiye as an opponent and occasionally issues veiled threats to Turkish leadership for its unwavering support to Palestinians suffering under the Israeli attacks since 2023. Türkiye also maintains close ties with its NATO ally the United States.

Justice and Development Party (AK Party) spokesperson Ömer Çelik said in a social media post on Sunday that worst-case scenarios can be triggered if conflicts spread across the region. “The danger of expansion of conflicts in our region emerged after U.S. attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities,” he warned.

Çelik said Israel’s aggression, attempting to set the entire region on fire, posed a threat to everyone. Çelik reiterated that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has conducted comprehensive diplomacy after Israel’s attacks on Iran earlier this month and held talks with regional and world leaders. “In this context, it was emphasized that the negotiation table is the only solution. Our president expressed readiness for peace diplomacy and hosting talks to that extent. His assessment since the very beginning of the conflict proved true. From now on, negotiations should be central (to the solution of the issue),” he said.

Erdoğan on Saturday urged greater unity among Islamic countries to resist Israeli actions and growing regional instability as he warned of attempts to impose a “new Sykes-Picot order" in the Middle East. "We will not allow the establishment of a new Sykes-Picot order in our region with borders to be drawn in blood," Erdoğan said at the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC in Istanbul.

The president expressed confidence in the resilience of the Iranian people amid the current conflict with Israel. "We have no doubt that the Iranian people, with their solidarity in the face of difficulties and strong state experience, will hopefully overcome these days," he said. He also expressed his condolences on behalf of Türkiye to those killed in Israeli bombings and assassinations targeting Iranian citizens.

He strongly condemned Israel’s recent attacks on Iran, emphasizing that Iran’s right to self-defense in the face of state terrorism is natural, legitimate, and legal. Erdoğan described Israel’s strikes on Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, and Iran as acts of "banditry," warning that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government poses the greatest obstacle to peace in the region. He also urged Islamic countries to stand firm against Israel’s actions beyond Gaza. "We must show greater solidarity to stop Israel's acts of banditry not only in Palestine but also in Syria, Lebanon, and Iran," Erdoğan added.

He underscored that the current period of shifting balances and fragile politics requires the Islamic world to unite. He said the OIC must clearly express its stance against Israeli policies that have plunged the region into chaos and urged member states to reinforce tolerance and solidarity. Erdoğan stressed, regardless of sect or ethnicity, all Muslims share the same qibla and destiny and must set aside differences to confront common challenges.

Erdoğan emphasized that the OIC, as the second-largest international organization after the U.N., must become more effective, serve as a tool for development, and be better organized to address current and future challenges.

He reiterated that Türkiye's OIC chairmanship begins during a time when Israeli aggression again threatens stability and peace in the region. He stressed that a multipolar world requires the Islamic world to become a pole of its own, taking on greater responsibility and playing a more prominent role in global affairs. Erdoğan concluded by saying that Muslims must resolve internal disagreements with their own wisdom and will, asserting that the Islamic world has the capacity and determination to find solutions to every issue that affects its future.

In the meantime, Türkiye remains on alert against the potential spillover of the conflict. Officials say the army is vigilant and border security measures are in place in light of the latest developments. Erdoğan also recently underlined that Türkiye’s defense capabilities were significantly strengthened thanks to the groundbreaking efforts of the local defense industry, which recorded a dramatic improvement in the past two decades, from the development of long-range missiles to unmanned aerial vehicles.