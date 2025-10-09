Türkiye has welcomed an agreement between Hamas and Israel to reach a cease-fire in Gaza, leading to an end of the two-year conflict and a hostage-prisoner swap deal.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry, in a statement Thursday, said that it welcomes the cease-fire in Gaza, hoping that it "will bring an end to the genocide that has continued for the past two years.”

Expecting the cease-fire agreement to be implemented in full, the statement by the ministry said that "with the ceasefire in place, it is imperative that humanitarian aid be delivered to Gaza-where a humanitarian catastrophe has been unfolding-and that efforts for the reconstruction of Gaza be launched without delay. Türkiye will continue to provide substantial humanitarian aid to Gaza in the period ahead.”

Indicating that lasting peace in the Middle East can only be achieved through a just resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian question, the statement expressed the ministry’s hope "that the momentum achieved in the ceasefire negotiations will also contribute to the realization of a two-state solution in the coming period.”

"We commend the efforts of Qatar, Egypt, and the US in mediating the ceasefire negotiations. Türkiye reaffirms its commitment to actively contribute and extend its support throughout the implementation phases of the ceasefire agreement,” the statement said.

Earlier, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also welcomed the agreement, saying: "I am deeply pleased that the Hamas-Israel talks held in (the Egyptian city of) Sharm el-Sheikh, to which Türkiye also contributed, have concluded with a ceasefire in Gaza.”

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the US President (Donald) Trump, who demonstrated the necessary political will to encourage the Israeli government to agree to a ceasefire, and to our brotherly countries Qatar and Egypt for their significant support in reaching the agreement,” he wrote on Turkish social media platform, NSosyal.

Erdoğan said Ankara will closely monitor strict implementation of the cease-fire deal, and continue to contribute to the process.

Türkiye will also continue to voice support until "an independent, sovereign Palestinian state, with full territorial integrity, is established on the basis of the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

"On this occasion, I extend my most heartfelt greetings to my Palestinian brothers and sisters, who have endured indescribable suffering for two years, struggling for life and dignity under inhumane conditions, losing their children, mothers, fathers, relatives, and friends, and who, despite all the tragedies they have endured, have not compromised their honorable stance,” the Turkish president said.

The 20-point plan, first announced on Sept. 29, includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas, and the rebuilding of Gaza.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has left Gaza largely uninhabitable, leading to widespread starvation and disease.