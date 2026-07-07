Bombs exploded near the hotel where French President Emmanuel Macron was staying in Syria on Tuesday, a security source said, but the Elysee reported that Macron did not hear the blasts and met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa soon afterward.

The blasts underscore the major security challenges in Syria, where Macron is the first head of state of a European Union country to visit since an anti-regime alliance led by al-Sharaa toppled long-time ruler Bashar Assad in 2024.

A Reuters witness heard explosions in the vicinity and saw smoke rising. Roads were sealed off and security ⁠measures ⁠were implemented, the security source said.

The Elysee said the blasts were not audible from the presidential motorcade and a Reuters journalist with the press group accompanying Macron did not hear the blast or see any commotion during the French president's morning events.

State television later reported that Macron and al-Sharaa had met at the Syrian Presidential Palace.

Macron's visit has ⁠highlighted Syria's geopolitical transformation under al-Sharaa, who has established close ties with Western and Middle Eastern powers that shunned Assad, ​as he seeks to rebuild a country shattered by 13 years of ​war.

During the Syrian conflict, a range of terrorist groups, including Daesh, had gained a foothold in the ⁠country.

Al-Sharaa has ⁠pledged to build an inclusive new order ‌in Syria since ending more than five decades of iron-fisted rule by ​the Assad family.