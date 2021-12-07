The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced it will transition to a 4 1/2 day working week starting next year, with weekends transitioning to Saturdays and Sundays, state news agency WAM said on Tuesday.
The Gulf state currently has a Friday-Saturday weekend. As of Jan. 1, 2022 federal government departments will move to the new weekend that begins on Friday afternoon, WAM said.
The new system will apply to federal government entities, with Friday afternoon, Saturday and Sunday forming the new weekend.
The UAE, the region's commercial, trade and tourism hub, has in the past year taken measures to make its economy more attractive to foreign investment and talent at a time of growing economic rivalry with neighboring Saudi Arabia.
