The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday denied reports claiming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a visit to the Gulf country, rejecting allegations of any undisclosed trip as "baseless."

The Israeli prime minister's office said ⁠earlier on Wednesday that Netanyahu ​visited the UAE ​and ⁠met ‌the ‌Emirati president ⁠during the ‌war ​with Iran.

"During Operation 'Lion's Roar', Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a secret visit to the United Arab Emirates, where he met with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan," his office said in a statement.

"The visit marked a historic breakthrough in relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates."

Wednesday's announcement comes a day after U.S, ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announced that Israel had sent its Iron Dome air defence systems and personnel to operate them to the UAE during the war with Iran.

While stopping short of confirming Huckabee's comments, Netanyahu's office said the visit "marked a historic breakthrough in relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates."