The leaders of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt stressed the need for dialogue and de-escalation to ease rising tensions tied to Iran and prevent wider regional instability.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened military action against Iran and urged it to "come to the table” and make a deal on its nuclear program.

Iranian officials say any U.S. attack would draw a "swift and comprehensive” response, reiterating that it remains open to talks under "fair, balanced and noncoercive terms.”

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan told his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian that Abu Dhabi supports all efforts aimed at strengthening regional security and stability, according to the UAE state news agency WAM.

In a phone call, the two leaders discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments of mutual concern, with a particular focus on the evolving situation in the region.

Sheikh Mohammed stressed the UAE’s commitment to backing initiatives and efforts that seek to promote security and stability across the region for the benefit of its peoples and states.

Both leaders also emphasized the importance of dialogue and diplomatic solutions in addressing regional challenges, highlighting the need for peaceful approaches to safeguard regional stability.

Meanwhile, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi warned of "serious repercussions” if tensions surrounding Iran continue to escalate, saying Cairo is working intensively to push toward dialogue and de-escalation.

Speaking during a visit to the Police Academy in eastern Cairo, Sisi said the situation related to Iran is worsening and could have far-reaching effects on the region.

"We are making significant efforts, calmly and persistently, to reach dialogue in any possible way to reduce escalation regarding the Iranian crisis,” he said, according to a statement from his office.

El-Sissi cautioned that any military confrontation would not only destabilize the region but could also trigger severe economic consequences, underscoring the urgency of diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation.