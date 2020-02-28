Guests at two Abu Dhabi hotels who interacted with two Italian professional cyclists with coronavirus have been placed under quarantine in the hotels, the state news agency of the United Arab Emirates, WAM, reported Friday.

The final two stages of the UAE Tour, featuring some of the world’s leading riders, was canceled due to the two Italian participants testing positive.

Other people who also interacted with the two Italians on Yas Island have been isolated at home, the agency said, citing the health department of Abu Dhabi, the Emirati capital. The two Italians were diagnosed with the disease on Thursday.

The UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula also home to Dubai, earlier reported 19 cases of the coronavirus. Several are Iranians while others are or have links to Chinese tourists.

Concerns are intensifying over the growing number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases all over the world, fanning fears of a pandemic. The outbreak is spreading from the epicenter in Europe as vacationing Italians go abroad.