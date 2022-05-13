United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan died on Friday, the government's state-run news agency announced in a brief statement.

In a statement, the ministry mourned for "the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nation, and the whole world, the leader of the nation His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan," according to the official news agency (WAM).

The UAE's long-ailing ruler passed away at the age of 73, WAM reported, after battling illness for several years.

He had long ceased having involvement in day-to-day affairs, with his brother, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, seen as the de-factor ruler. There was no immediate announcement about the successor.

The UAE's Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced a 40-day period of mourning and a three-day suspension of work in all ministries and the private sector beginning Friday, including flags to be flown at half-staff.

Born in 1948, Sheikh Khalifa was chosen in 2004 to succeed his long-serving father Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan who ascended the throne in 1971.