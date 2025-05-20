The United Arab Emirates announced Tuesday that it had reached an agreement with Israel to facilitate the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid from the Gulf to Gaza, according to state news agency WAM.

The U.N. humanitarian affairs office on Tuesday said Israel approved the entry of around 100 trucks carrying aid into Gaza, an increase from the nine cleared a day earlier, but still far less than is needed for the population of Gaza, who face near-famine conditions, according to aid groups and international organizations.