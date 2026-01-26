The United Arab Emirates said on Monday it will not allow its airspace, land or territorial waters to be used for any hostile military action against Iran, underscoring its stance of neutrality and its commitment to maintaining regional stability.

Uncertainty over the possibility of military action in Iran has lingered after U.S. President Donald Trump said last ⁠week that an "armada" was heading towards the country but that he hoped he would not have to use it.

Trump's warnings to Tehran were against killing ‌protesters or restarting its nuclear program.

Iran has been embroiled in protests which rights groups say left ‍thousands of people, including bystanders, killed. ‍The rights groups ‍describe the unrest as ⁠the biggest ‍crackdown since the 1979 Islamic revolution.