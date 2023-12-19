The British and French top diplomats called for a lasting truce in Gaza following a meeting in Paris on Tuesday.

Speaking at a joint press conference in the French capital, U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron said that Britain wants to see a "cease-fire as soon as possible."

The French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, in the meanwhile, expressed hope for "another immediate lasting truce."

"For our part, what we want to see is a cease-fire as soon as possible, but it must be a sustainable cease-fire," said Cameron.

Cameron traveled to the French capital to hold multiple meetings on various issues including "the desperate humanitarian situation in Gaza," according to a government statement. He was set to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"At a time of volatile international crises, Foreign Secretary David Cameron will visit the French and Italian capitals today (19 December) to address the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza as well as maintaining support for Ukraine over the winter period," the statement said.

He will next travel to Rome to meet his Italian counterpart and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

During his visit Cameron will "reiterate his call for a sustainable cease-fire, leading to a sustainable peace, and for increased coordination across European allies to ensure life-saving aid can get into Gaza to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Monday remarks that a "sustainable cease-fire” is needed in Gaza as "too many lives have been lost” under Israeli bombardments came after weeks of calls to the government from many humanitarian groups in the U.K.

"As we face some of the greatest challenges to international security in a lifetime, our response must be one of strength and resilience with our European allies," Cameron had said ahead of his visits.