U.K. Foreign Office Minister Hamish Falconer on Wednesday condemned Israel’s restrictions on aid to Gaza as “inhumane,” prompting cross-party calls in Parliament for tougher government action to address the worsening humanitarian crisis.

Falconer said the government was "appalled by repeated reports of mass casualty incidents in which Palestinians have been killed when trying to access aid sites in Gaza.”

"Desperate civilians who have endured 20 months of war should never face the risk of death or injury to simply feed themselves and their families,” Falconer told MPs. "We call for an immediate and independent investigation into these events for the perpetrators to be held to account.”

‘Utterly desperate need’

Falconer expressed particular concern that the fatalities had occurred near newly established distribution sites, which were meant to improve aid access.

"It is deeply disturbing that these incidents happened near the new Gaza Humanitarian Foundation distribution sites; they highlight the utterly desperate need to get aid in,” he said.

"Israel’s newly introduced measures for aid delivery are inhumane, foster desperation and endanger civilians. Israel’s unjustified block on aid into Gaza needs to end -- it is inhumane. Israel must immediately allow the United Nations and aid partners to safely deliver all types of aid at scale to save lives, reduce suffering and maintain dignity,” he added.

Calls for action on arm sales

Falconer addressed mounting scrutiny about U.K. arms exports, specifically relating to the F-35 fighter jet program, with some components manufactured in the U.K.

"We have taken steps to ensure that weapons directly for use in Gaza have been suspended,” he said.

"There is in the F-35 program a provision ... for a global spare school, which we do not control the operation of,” he said. "That is a point that we refute and is being debated in the courts, and a judgment is forthcoming.”

"There have been some reports ... suggesting that we have not taken far-reaching action, and in fact, significant arms are still reaching the IDF (Israeli military). That is simply factually not true,” said Falconer. "It is also true that we are trading components which will end up in use outside of Israel, in NATO.”

Falconer emphasized that some controlled military-grade items, such as body armor for NGOs operating in the region, continue to be licensed for export.

Trade envoy controversy

Responding to criticism about the U.K.’s trade posture, Falconer clarified that negotiations on a new trade agreement with Israel have been suspended, but existing trade ties have not been severed.

When challenged on the presence of the U.K. trade envoy to Israel in the country after the government’s announcement to suspend trade talks, Falconer responded, "The call for an independent investigation has begun with the U.N. secretary-general. ... The U.K. supports the role of the U.N., its vital humanitarian role, and that is why we have echoed his calls.”

"We suspended negotiations for a future free trade agreement with Israel. We did not suspend all trade with Israel, as I think the House knows. The trade envoy had no scheduled meetings with Israeli officials. (He) was there as part of his regular duties, because trade does continue between Israel and the U.K.”

Pressure mounts from across House

Senior Conservative MP Sir Roger Gale issued one of the most pointed criticisms of government inaction, accusing ministers of dithering while Palestinians die.

"We have for weeks, weeks been listening to fine words from the opposition front, the government front bench, and we've seen a lot of hand wringing, and we've seen a vast amount of inactivity,” he said. "The question everybody is asking in this chamber ... is when?” he said.

"Yesterday, the minister (Falconer) knows this, four of us tried to deliver a letter to Downing Street calling for the immediate recognition of the state of Palestine. We weren't even allowed to deliver that letter.”

'There is a route from Larnaca in Cyprus straight into Gaza. Use it.'

Gale urged the immediate use of a known aid route. "There is a route from Larnaca in Cyprus straight into Gaza. Use it. Let's save these children,” he said.

Falconer acknowledged the frustration expressed in the chamber: "I hear so many colleagues say that they are fed up with my words, which is gentle. ... On the 20th of May, we announced concrete actions. I am telling the House this afternoon that further actions will come if there are not changes, and I will return to the House when I am in a position to do so.”

"Let us not pretend that the UK position has not changed, that it has not continued to change, and it will continue to change while the situation remains as it is,” he said.

As calls of "when?” echoed across the Commons, a sense of urgency and exasperation dominated the chamber.

MPs from all benches appeared united in one demand: The government match its condemnation with immediate and decisive action.​​​​​​​