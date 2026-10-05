Britain's national security adviser made an undisclosed visit to Israel last week but failed to reach a deal to prevent the closure of the U.K. Consulate in Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem, three sources familiar with the talks said.

Jonathan Powell, whose visit has not been disclosed ​by ⁠Britain's government, held talks with Israeli officials but failed to reach an agreement to keep the consulate open, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Israel on Sept. 8 ordered Britain to close the East Jerusalem consulate within 30 days and remove its diplomats from the city, after Britain said it would ban goods made in illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

France and Canada joined in the sanctions. Israel has not taken action against them.

The incident highlighted growing frustration among Israel's longtime allies over its unlawful settlements in the occupied West Bank, viewed by much of the ⁠world ⁠as illegal under international law.

The 30-day deadline for Britain to close the consulate runs out on Thursday. Two of the sources said talks were still ongoing, and while an agreement to keep it open was possible, it is unlikely one would be struck by the Thursday deadline.

Asked about Powell's visit and talks with London over the consulate, a spokesperson for Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar told Reuters that it would close on Thursday, as announced.

A U.K. government spokesperson had ⁠no immediate comment.

In announcing the sanctions, Britain said that Israel's actions were undermining the possibility of a two-state solution - the idea of a Palestinian state co-existing peacefully alongside Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ​government openly rejects the idea of Palestinian statehood.

Britain cited Israeli government-backed plans to expand illegal settlements and ​rising settler violence targeting Palestinians in the West Bank. The British sanctions are to take effect next year.

The British consulate, in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood ⁠of East Jerusalem, ‌handles the ‌country's relations with Palestinians in the city as well as ⁠in the West Bank and Gaza. It also provides ‌consular services to Palestinians.

The British sanctions announcement and Israel's response marked a new low ⁠in the relationship between ​the once steadfast allies. Britain has repeatedly criticized Israel over its violations in the war in Gaza and over Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians.