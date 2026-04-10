Ukrainian soldiers have helped to repel attacks by Iranian drones on Gulf states during the war with Iran, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday.

"Did we destroy Iranian 'shaheds?' Yes, we did. Did we do it in just one country? No, in several. And in my view, this is a success," Zelenskyy wrote on X, quoting remarks he made in a conversation with journalists.

Ukrainian military experts were deployed to the Middle East amid the Iran war. Kiev has also shown several countries how to operate drone interception systems.

Russia has been waging a full-scale invasion of Ukraine for more than four years and has extensively used Shahed drones, which are of Iranian design.

In response to U.S.-Israeli airstrikes, Iran has also launched such drones against neighboring Gulf states.

Zelenskyy also travelled to the region and signed agreements with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Under these agreements, Ukrainian companies are to cooperate with local armed forces to protect specific facilities.

In return, Ukraine is expected to receive anti-aircraft ammunition to protect its energy infrastructure, as well as crude oil and diesel.

Similar agreements are being discussed with Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain, the Ukrainian president said.