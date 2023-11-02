U.N. experts characterized Israel's recent airstrikes on a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip a "war crime," saying that it is a "brazen violation of international law."

"The Israeli airstrike on a residential complex in the Jabalia refugee camp is a brazen violation of international law – and a war crime," the experts said in a statement.

"Attacking a camp sheltering civilians, including women and children, is a complete breach of the rules of proportionality and distinction between combatants and civilians," they added.

A series of Israeli airstrikes on the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday led to hundreds of casualties and injuries, according to the Interior Ministry in the besieged enclave.

Urging immediate action, the experts said: "Time is running out to prevent genocide and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza."

"We remain convinced that the Palestinian people are at grave risk of genocide," they said.

Noting that the situation in Gaza has reached a "catastrophic tipping point," the experts warned of the dire need for food, water, medicines, fuel and essential supplies, and the risk of looming health hazards.

The Israeli army has expanded its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless airstrikes since Oct. 7.

Nearly 10,600 people have since been killed in the conflict, including at least 9,061 Palestinians – half of them children – and more than 1,538 Israelis.

Besides the large number of casualties and displacement, basic supplies are running low for the 2.3 million residents in Gaza due to the Israeli siege, and is on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe.