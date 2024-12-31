The United Nations and France condemned Israel's attacks on hospitals in the Gaza Strip, which have destroyed the healthcare system in the blockaded Palestinian enclave.

"France condemns the military operations targeting several hospitals in Gaza, notably Kamal Adwan Hospital, which is now out of service,” said the French Foreign Ministry.

Calling on Israel to respect international humanitarian law, the ministry said: "We express our concern for the situation of its director, as well as the patients and medical staff.”

"France reminds Israel of its obligation to comply with international humanitarian law, which explicitly provides for the protection of hospital infrastructure,” it stated.

Pointing to the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, France urged all sides to work toward an immediate truce.

"In the face of the absolute humanitarian emergency in Gaza, where the situation for civilians has been unacceptable for too long, France calls on the parties to negotiate without delay an immediate and lasting ceasefire,” the statement added.

France stressed that only a cease-fire would "allow for the massive entry of humanitarian aid through all access points to Gaza, the release of all hostages, and the protection of all civilians.”

The U.N. also denounced Israeli military operations targeting hospitals in Gaza.

"We've been very clear in the fact that we condemn any action that targets civilians and civilian infrastructure, and hospitals. We've called repeatedly for them to be respected as this is a safe space area where people go to seek medical assistance," Florencia Soto Nino, the U.N. chief's associate spokesperson, told reporters during a news conference.

Asked about Israel's detention of the director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya in Gaza, Nino said: "Anyone that is innocent civilian who is trying to help others should not be detained."

"I think we have been talking about this for a long time there is no safe space in Gaza," she said, adding that the U.N. is ready to work with anyone who would support its work to ensure the safety of civilians including the director.

Citing the U.N's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Nino said that "10 patients were evacuated from the (Kamal Adwan) hospital, four of whom were arrested by Israeli forces at the checkpoint leaving the area."

"Seven patients, along with 15 caregivers and health workers, remain at the facility, which is severely damaged and has no ability now to provide medical care. The team reported also that the hospital has no water, electricity or sanitation," she said.

Stressing that Israel's restrictions on aid continue, she stated that such impediments "continue to paralyze the humanitarian operation at times when families urgently need food, shelter, clothing, especially as the winter is hitting them hard."

"OCHA today warned that the very means of people's survival are being dismantled. This includes an onslaught on healthcare, emergency services and humanitarian access, alongside relentless attacks that kill and maim civilians by the hour," she added.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also called on Israel to stop targeting hospitals in Gaza.

US 'gathering information' on detention of Gaza hospital director: State Department

The U.S. is "aware of reports and still gathering information" about the Israeli detention of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza, said the State Department on Monday.

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced that Israeli forces arrested Abu Safiya in northern Gaza, and other staffers on Saturday, one day after Israeli troops set fire to the area's only major healthcare facility. CNN has reported, citing recently released Palestinian prisoners, that Abu Safiya is being held at the Sde Teiman detention center in Israel's Negev desert near the Gaza border, which has gained notoriety due to its extreme abuse of detainees.

"We are aware of reports and still gathering information," a State Department spokesperson, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Anadolu Agency (AA) when asked about Abu Safiya's detention.

"As we have said before, we do not want to see firefights in hospitals where innocent people and patients receiving medical care are caught in the crossfire, and we have had active consultations with the Israeli Defense Forces on this," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson reiterated the U.S. call for all parties in the conflict to respect the protected status of medical facilities and avoid harm to civilians receiving treatment, as well as to humanitarian workers.

The U.S. remains "deeply concerned with the scale of civilian casualties in this conflict", the spokesperson said, adding: "We have consistently urged Israel at the highest levels that they must do significantly more to ensure the protection of civilians, and that they must investigate credible allegations of violations whenever they arise."

The spokesperson also accused Hamas of using hospitals, schools and other civilian facilities for "military purposes."

"That puts innocent civilians in the crossfire. That creates an added burden for Israel, but it does not lessen Israel's responsibility under international humanitarian law, to distinguish between terrorists and civilians, and to protect the lives of innocent people, and that is the overwhelming majority of the people in Gaza," the spokesperson added.

Israel has not publicly commented on the detention of Abu Safiya or his reported transfer to the Sde Teiman facility.

Dr. Abu Safiya's arrest came after an Israeli military offensive targeting the Kamal Adwan Hospital and its surroundings.

Israeli troops forcibly evacuated patients and medical personnel from the hospital on Friday, and several others were detained before setting fire to its large sections, rendering it completely inoperable, according to a ministry statement.

The attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital forced the closure of the northern Gaza Strip's last major medical facility.

Israel has killed more than 45,400 people in Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023, cross-border attack by Hamas, reducing the enclave to rubble.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.