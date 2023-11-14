The U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was "deeply disturbed by the horrible situation" in hospitals in Gaza, as health facilities in the blockaded area try to operate without fuel amid mounting numbers of decomposed bodies due to relentless Israeli airstrikes and ground invasion.

"The Secretary-General is deeply disturbed by the horrible situation and dramatic loss of life in several hospitals in Gaza," Antonio Guterres's spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In the name of humanity, the Secretary-General calls for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

He added that Guterres continues to talk with "a variety of interlocutors and his colleagues in the field."

Israeli strikes have recently targeted the vicinity of Gaza's main hospital, Al-Shifa. The Israeli military alleged that Hamas has an underground command center located under the hospital – an accusation categorically denied by the Palestinian resistance group.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 11,240 Palestinians have been killed, including more than 7,800 women and children, and over 29,200 others have been injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in relentless Israeli attacks.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is nearly 1,200, according to official figures.