The United Nations and an Israeli human rights group raised alarm Friday over escalating Israeli violence, sweeping closures and the threat of forced Palestinian displacement in the occupied West Bank, as Israel ordered an immediate lockdown of Hebron following a deadly attack on its troops.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern over deteriorating conditions across the occupied territory, where Israeli military operations, illegal settler attacks and restrictions on Palestinian movement have intensified.

"We are extremely alarmed by the intensifying violence that we're seeing in the occupied West Bank," U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters Friday.

He said Guterres was particularly concerned about widespread Israeli-imposed closures affecting Palestinian communities, warning that the restrictions severely limited freedom of movement, access to essential services and livelihoods.

The U.N. chief also raised concerns over reports of home demolitions and the possible displacement of Palestinian residents in Hebron.

The warnings came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the immediate closure of Hebron and instructed security forces to prepare for a full lockdown across the occupied West Bank following a deadly shooting incident.

The Israeli military said two soldiers were killed and three others seriously wounded in a gun battle in Hebron on Friday.

Separately, an Israeli human rights organization called for international pressure to prevent Israeli authorities from forcibly displacing Palestinians in response to the attack.

The organization urged action to stop measures that could uproot Palestinian communities as Israeli authorities considered further restrictions and security operations.

UN condemns surge in illegal settler violence

Dujarric said Guterres also condemned the violence resulting from record numbers of attacks by illegal Israeli settlers against Palestinians in 2026.

"He recalls Israel's obligation under international law as the occupying power to protect the Palestinian population from such attacks and to hold perpetrators to account," the spokesperson said.

The U.N. chief called for an immediate end to violence and urged all parties to avoid actions that could further destabilize the occupied territory.

"He calls on all parties to immediately cease all acts of violence, to exercise restraints, and refrain from action that could further inflame tensions," Dujarric said.

Violence across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, has intensified since Israel launched its war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

Israeli military operations and attacks by illegal settlers have involved killings, arrests, home demolitions, the destruction of agricultural land and attacks on Palestinian property.

Palestinian communities have also faced restrictions on access to farmland, the burning of homes, mosques and vehicles, and displacement amid continued expansion of illegal Israeli settlements.

The latest closures have heightened concerns about the humanitarian consequences for Palestinian residents, particularly those already facing restrictions on movement and access to basic services.

Gaza humanitarian crisis raises further concerns

Beyond the West Bank, Guterres expressed continued alarm over civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip, including the deaths of children, and severe restrictions on humanitarian assistance.

Dujarric said the U.N. chief was particularly concerned about obstacles to aid deliveries as winter approaches, warning of the growing risks facing vulnerable civilians.

He reiterated the urgent need to protect civilians and ensure humanitarian assistance reaches those in need.

The U.N.'s latest warnings underscore mounting international concern over the humanitarian situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, as Israeli military measures and settler violence continue to place Palestinian communities under increasing pressure.