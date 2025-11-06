The U.N. Security Council on Thursday lifted sanctions on Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab, paving the way for al-Sharaa’s visit to Washington for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday.

The U.S.-drafted resolution passed with 14 votes in favor, while China abstained. Washington has pressed the 15-member body for months to ease measures against Damascus, arguing that new leadership in Syria could help stabilize the country after more than a decade of conflict.

Al-Sharaa assumed power in December after anti-regime forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) ousted longtime dictator Bashar Assad in a rapid offensive. Formerly al-Qaida’s Syrian branch, HTS severed formal ties with the group in 2016 but has remained under U.N. sanctions since 2014.

U.N. monitors said in a July report that they had found no “active ties” this year between al-Qaida and HTS. Trump announced in May that Washington would lift its own sanctions on Syria, calling it a step toward rebuilding relations after years of isolation.