The United Nations said Tuesday that Israeli attacks and security incidents in the Gaza Strip have surged over the past week despite a cease-fire, with humanitarian facilities repeatedly coming under fire.

Citing the Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference that "last week saw one of the highest numbers of security incidents since the cease-fire was declared in October of last year."

"Humanitarian facilities came under fire in two separate incidents," he said, adding that "an airstrike also struck near a U.N. warehouse, and relief vehicles were damaged by stone throwing."

Dujarric urged all parties to "fulfill their obligations to facilitate, not obstruct humanitarian operations," stressing that "Civilians and civilian infrastructure must always be protected."

He also warned that Israeli "restrictions on the entry of engine oil, spare parts, rubble removal machinery and other essential items into Gaza are severely hindering the delivery of some of the most critical services for the population."

"Vehicles and generators are breaking down beyond repair," he said, noting that disruptions extend to food distribution, water trucking and ambulance services.

Israel's war on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, has devastated much of the enclave, leaving entire neighborhoods in ruins.

Despite the ceasefire, Mamoun Besaiso, an adviser to the United Nations on Gaza's reconstruction, said Israel continues to restrict the entry of cement, steel and other essential materials, forcing residents and aid agencies to rely on debris from destroyed buildings.