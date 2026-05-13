The United Nations human rights chief on Wednesday called on Israel to repeal a newly established special military tribunal designed to try Palestinians accused of involvement in Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks.

Israel's parliament passed a law establishing the tribunal, with the authority to hand down the death penalty, late on Monday.

According to Israeli media, around 400 suspects are expected to stand trial before the court.

"There must be full accountability for these horrific attacks, but this cannot be achieved through trials that fall short of international standards," Volker Turk, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement.

"This law must be overturned.

"This law will inevitably institutionalise one-sided justice and discrimination against Palestinians, which cannot be in anyone's interest and runs counter to international human rights law."

Israel's genocidal attacks in retaliation for Oct. 7 have devastated the Gaza Strip and killed more than 72,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.