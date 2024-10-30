The United Nations Security Council expressed grave concern over Israel's ban on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinian refugees, calling it vital to deliver much-needed humanitarian aid supplies to the people in wartorn Gaza.

"The Members of the Security Council strongly warned against any attempts to dismantle or diminish UNRWA's operations and mandate, recognizing that any interruption or suspension of its work would have severe humanitarian consequences for millions of Palestinian refugees who depend on the Agency's services and also implications for the region," they said in a statement.

It came after the adoption of bills by the Israeli Knesset (parliament) against UNRWA to prevent it from operating in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

"The Members of the Security Council demanded to all parties to enable UNRWA to carry out its mandate, as adopted by the General Assembly, in all areas of operation, with full respect for the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence, and to respect international humanitarian law including the protection of U.N. and humanitarian facilities," said the statement.

They also demanded that all parties take necessary steps to allow and facilitate humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, in accordance with international humanitarian law.

The Council also called on Israel to "abide by its international obligations" and "respect the privileges and immunities" of the agency.