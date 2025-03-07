U.N. experts voiced alarm Thursday over Israel’s recent decision to halt all humanitarian aid into Gaza, condemning the move as "weaponizing starvation."

This follows Israel’s decision to suspend the Gaza cease-fire agreement and allow ministers to call for reopening the "gates of hell" in the besieged enclave.

The experts sharply criticized the timing of these actions, which coincided with the second day of Ramadan, a period of religious significance for Muslims.

Palestinian children eat their food during a group Iftar meal, the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily fast at sunset during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, Gaza City, Palestine, March 6, 2025. (AFP Photo)

They pointed out that Israel, as the occupying power, is bound by international law to ensure the provision of vital supplies, including food, medical aid and relief services.

By deliberately cutting off critical supplies such as reproductive health services and assistive devices for people with disabilities, Israel is exacerbating an already dire situation.

The experts emphasized that these actions constitute violations of international humanitarian law and human rights, and they could be classified as war crimes and crimes against humanity under the Rome Statute.

Furthermore, the experts stated that despite the cease-fire agreement initiated on Jan. 19, hostilities against Palestinians continued unabated.

Since its implementation, Israeli forces have killed at least 100 Palestinians, bringing the total death toll to over 48,400, mostly women and children.

The experts argued that by resuming its siege and bombardment of Gaza, Israel has unilaterally altered the cease-fire's conditions.

They urged mediators, including Egypt, Qatar and the U.S., to intervene to preserve the agreement and hold Israel accountable under international law.

In a call to global action, the experts urged countries worldwide to remind themselves of their obligations under international law and intervene to end the ongoing assault on Palestinian rights. “The world must act to stop this relentless violence and lawlessness,” they concluded.

Global condemnation

The suspension of humanitarian aid by Israel was first announced on Sunday, hours after the expiration of the first phase of a cease-fire and prisoner exchange agreement.

Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's controversial statement calling for the reopening of the "gates of hell" in Gaza fueled further outrage.

Since October 2023, Israel’s military operations in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of more than 48,000 Palestinians and left much of the territory in ruins.

The decision has drawn sharp criticism from several international bodies, including France.

On Wednesday, the French Foreign Ministry condemned the suspension of aid, particularly given its timing during Ramadan.

Spokesperson Christophe Lemoine stressed the urgency of delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza's civilians. France, along with the U.K. and Germany, issued a joint statement urging Israel to comply with its international obligations and fulfill its responsibility to provide aid.

Lemoine highlighted the catastrophic conditions in Gaza and underscored that the delivery of humanitarian assistance is not only a moral imperative but a legal obligation for Israel under international law.

While refraining from discussing potential sanctions, he reiterated the need for immediate action to address the dire humanitarian crisis.

Diplomatic efforts

Looking ahead, Lemoine confirmed that France and Saudi Arabia would co-chair a conference in June to discuss a potential two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This effort, aimed at resolving one of the world’s most intractable disputes, underscores the ongoing international push for peace in the region.