The U.N. warned Thursday that heavy rains are causing severe flooding across hundreds of displacement sites in Gaza, putting nearly half of the enclave’s population at increased risk amid already dire conditions.

"Heavy rains have flooded tents, soaked people's belongings and increased health risks, including hypothermia among babies and illnesses linked to overflowing sewage," U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq reported at a news conference, citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

"Today, our teams on the ground set up a system for a rapid joint response to flooding alerts," he said, adding that UN agencies, along with non-governmental organizations, were involved in distributing tents, tarps, warm clothes, blankets and dignity kits across Gaza.

He also said that a rapid joint response system in the enclave had already "processed over 160 flooding alerts" since early Thursday.

Noting that U.N. partners on the ground were helping families prepare for the floods by distributing empty flour sacks to be used as sandbags, along with tools and sand wherever possible, Haq said: "Based on their flood risk analysis, more than 760 displacement sites hosting roughly 850,000 people are at the highest risk of flooding."

"That's about 40% of Gaza's population," he added.