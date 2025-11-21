The U.N. on Friday warned that conditions in the occupied West Bank are deteriorating, citing a sharp rise in violence that has left Palestinian civilians facing increasing casualties, displacement and insecurity.

"Turning to the West Bank, our humanitarian colleagues warned that the level of violence there remains deeply concerning, with casualties, property damage, displacement, loss of livelihoods and a strong sense of insecurity for Palestinian civilians," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

This week, Dujarric said the number of Palestinian children killed in 2025 reached 50.

"Overall, more than 200 Palestinians have now been killed by Israeli forces since the start of the year," he said.

In just one week, Dujarric said the Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) documented 29 attacks by illegal Israeli settlers that led to 11 injuries and damaged 10 homes, two mosques, nearly two dozen vehicles, and a wide range of agricultural assets.

"We continue to call for the protection of civilians – which includes enforcing the law against anyone who carries out attacks – and for lethal force to be used by security forces only in strict accordance with internationally recognized law enforcement standards.

"War-like tactics must not be tolerated as the new normal (in the West Bank)," he said.

*When asked about the Israeli plans to seize large parts of a major historical site in the West Bank, Sebastia, Dujarric said the UN has seen the press reports of intention.

"I think we have been very clear in our opposition to the seizing of land in this matter," he added.

The Israeli army has escalated attacks in the West Bank since the outbreak of the war in the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

More than 1,076 Palestinians have since been killed, and 10,700 injured in attacks by the army and illegal settlers in the occupied territory. More than 20,500 people have also been arrested.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.