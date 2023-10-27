In a compelling call to protect educational institutions, UNESCO Friday emphasized their vital role as sanctuaries for local communities and underscored the grave violations of international law that occur when these institutions are targeted or used for military purposes.

This heartfelt plea comes against the backdrop of escalating hostilities in the Gaza Strip, focusing particularly on the impact on students and educators.

Since the incursion by Hamas on Oct. 7, Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip have resulted in a dire humanitarian crisis that touches every aspect of civilian life, most notably education.

The consequences are dire: as of Friday, over 625,000 students and over 22,500 teachers in the region are facing an extremely precarious situation.

Alarming statistics reveal the extent of the damage to educational facilities. More than 200 schools have been affected, accounting for approximately 40% of all schools in the Gaza Strip.

Among these, nearly 40 have been severely damaged, according to data from UNICEF.

In line with its mission, UNESCO has resolutely reminded all parties involved of their obligation to adhere to international humanitarian law, with a specific reference to Resolution 2601 passed by the United Nations Security Council in 2021.

This resolution emphatically condemns any attacks or threats of attacks against schools and individuals associated with them, including children and teachers.

It called on all conflict parties to immediately cease such actions and refrain from hindering access to education.

Moreover, UNESCO stressed the same resolution's condemnation of the military use of schools in violation of international law.

It acknowledges that such usage can render schools legitimate targets, putting children's and teachers' safety and education in jeopardy.

Amid the countless civilian victims in Gaza, a poignant mention went out to the 38 employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the primary provider of education in the Gaza Strip.

Tragically, most of these dedicated professionals were teachers and educators.

UNESCO, along with its own staff, stands in solidarity with the grieving families, friends, and colleagues of these individuals.

UNRWA, responsible for 183 schools in Gaza, initially served as the educational haven for nearly 300,000 students at the beginning of the last school year.

However, many of these institutions have now been converted into shelters for the beleaguered population.

The nearly 13,000 UNRWA staff members are the unsung heroes on the front lines, conducting vital work to support schoolchildren, education professionals and all those affected by the ongoing disaster.