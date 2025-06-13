The U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, the release of all Hamas-held hostages and full humanitarian access to two million Palestinians, passing 149–12 with 19 abstentions amid impassioned appeals highlighting Gaza’s looming famine due to Israel’s ongoing blockade.

The resolution, drafted by Spain, "strongly condemns any use of starvation of civilians as a method of warfare." Speaking before the vote, Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon vehemently opposed the resolution. He denied that Israel was using starvation as a weapon of war, despite damning evidence.

Experts and human rights workers say hunger is widespread in Gaza and some 2 million Palestinians are at risk of famine if Israel does not fully lift its blockade and halt its military campaign, which it renewed in March after ending a ceasefire with Hamas.

At the start of Thursday's meeting, Spain's U.N. Ambassador Héctor José Gómez Hernández urged members to vote in favor of the resolution in light of "the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza." The Palestinian U.N. ambassador, Riyad Mansour, also pleaded with U.N. members to vote in favor.

"The actions you take today to stop the killing, displacement and the famine will determine how many more Palestinian children die a horrible death," he said. Last week, the U.N. Security Council failed to pass a resolution demanding a cease-fire in Gaza and calling on Israel to lift all restrictions on the delivery of aid. The United States vetoed the resolution because it was not linked to the release of the hostages, while all 14 other members of the council voted in favor.